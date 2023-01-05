Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James & Russell Westbrook Probable Against Hawks; Austin Reaves & Lonnie Walker IV Ruled Out

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report for Friday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks at Crypto.com Arena and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness) are probable. Troy Brown Jr. (left quad strain) and Damian Jones (right toe soreness) are questionable while Austin Reaves (left hamstring strain) and Lonnie Walker IV (left knee) are out.

James actually missed Wednesday’s game against the Miami Heat due to a non-COVID illness. It looks like he is feeling better and will likely return on Friday. James has averaged 45 points in two games since turning 38 so is likely itching to get back out on the court after cheering his team on social media from home in the game he missed.

Brown left the game at halftime due to his hamstring issue and would not return. His status is up in the air along with Jones, who didn’t play but is dealing with a toe injury.

It’s unclear when Reaves injured his hamstring as he started and played 32 minutes, recording 11 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists in the win over Miami. While Reaves will miss the game against Atlanta, hopefully it isn’t an issue that will force him to miss multiple weeks.

In addition to Reaves, the Lakers will also be without Anthony Davis as he continues to work his way back from a stress reaction in his foot. Walker is also out due to tendinitis in his knee, which Darvin Ham said the Lakers are being cautious about.

Dennis Schroder not on injury report

Surprisingly not on the injury report is Dennis Schroder, who rolled his ankle during his masterful 32-point performance against the Heat on Wednesday. He said after the win that he would see how his ankle feels but was planning on playing against the Hawks, and it looks like that will be the case as he has no injury designation.

