Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James & Christian Wood Out, Cam Reddish & Max Christie Questionable Against Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) and Christian Wood (left knee effusion) have been ruled out of Thursday’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

Additionally, Anthony Davis (bilateral Achilles tendinopathy) is probable while Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) and Max Christie (right ankle sprain) are questionable. Gabe Vincent (left knee surgery) and Jarred Vanderbilt (right midfoot sprain) also both remain out with their respective injuries.

LeBron’s status for the contest has been in question since it was revealed that the Lakers star received treatment for his ankle over the break. James did still suit up for the All-Star Game but played the fewest minutes of any starter and even admitted that he was unsure whether he would take the court Thursday night, which now is confirmed will be the case.

Davis has dealt with hip and groin issues over the past couple of weeks, but seems more likely to play than not. While LeBron sat out the final game before All-Star Weekend, Davis suited up and was dominant before heading to Indianapolis and will be sorely needed on the court, especially if his co-star isn’t able to go.

Reddish suffered a sprained ankle that has kept him out since late January. He was cleared for on-court activities prior to the All-Star break, but the Lakers wanted to take their time in his return to ensure he was completely healed and in all likelihood Reddish is expected to be in uniform.

Like Reddish, Christie also suffered a sprained ankle, with his coming on Kobe Bryant statue night when the Lakers hosted the Denver Nuggets. Christie actually started that contest and has come into his own over the past few weeks as a solid 3-and-D option and his development has been a bright spot for the team.

The only new injury here is Wood, who the team says will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks due to the knee issue.

Vincent continues to recover from left knee surgery he underwent in December but should be getting closer to a return. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt is still dealing with a foot sprain and will be re-evaluated in another week or two to determine the next steps in his recovery.

Draymond Green says he wouldn’t trade Jonathan Kuminga to Lakers for LeBron James

One of the other big talking points which popped up prior to the All-Star Game was the Warriors calling the Lakers ahead of the trade deadline to ask about the availability of LeBron James. But in the eyes of Draymond Green, one promising Warrior is off limits, even for LeBron.

Green was on the alternate broadcast for the All-Star Game and revealed that he told Warriors owner Joe Lacob that if Jonathan Kuminga had to be involved in the trade for LeBron then he wouldn’t do it. Whether or not the Warriors front office agreed with Green is unknown, but it is interesting to see how highly he views Kuminga.

