Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James Questionable Against Kings; Cam Reddish out

The Los Angeles Lakers have listed LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) and Anthony Davis (bilateral Achilles teninopathy) as questionable and Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) as out for Wednesday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings

Gabe Vincent, Christian Wood, Colin Castleton and Jarred Vanderbilt all remain out with their respective injuries with no set timetable for a return.

Vincent recently progressed to non-contact work and Vanderbilt appears to be making progress as well, so the hope is they will be back before the end of the regular season.

The ankle injury is something that James has had to manage over the last couple of months. He underwent a treatment during the All-Star break and has missed two games in the second half, although he has been able to play in all of the other ones.

Meanwhile, in addition to the Achilles issue that Davis has been playing through, he hurt his shoulder against the Milwaukee Bucks when he tried to take a charge on Giannis Antetokounmpo late in the third quarter.

While Davis was able to finish out the game, he was barely able to lift his left shoulder and wasn’t able to make much of an impact because of it.

He responded in a big way on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, however, putting up a statline that had never been done before in NBA history. The shoulder injury appears to be past him as it is no longer on the injury report.

Given where the standings are at and how important this matchup is against the Kings, both of the Lakers stars will surely do whatever they can to make sure they are in the lineup. The Lakers are 0-3 against the Kings this season, including a disappointing loss last week after building a 19-point lead in the first quarter.

Reddish has also been dealing with an ankle injury that has kept him out of the lineup, although the hope is that he will be available sometime soon, just not against the Kings.

LeBron James missed Bucks game with ‘severe’ ankle soreness

At this stage of his career and the season, LeBron James likely will not be able to get his ankle back to 100% until the offseason. With that being the case, it comes down to how he is able to manage the pain, and last Friday night his ankle soreness was categorized as ‘severe,’ which is why he was forced to sit out.

As long as James is able to manage the pain and keep it from hindering him too much though, he will continue to play through the injury.

