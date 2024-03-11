Lakers Injury Update: Cam Reddish Working Through ‘Extreme Soreness’ In Ankle

Cam Reddish missed his second contest in the last three games on Sunday night due to his ongoing ankle issues. Reddish played 15 minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Milwaukee Bucks Friday night, but sat out the team’s 11-point victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves as his ankle continues to bother him.

Reddish missed 14 straight contests because of the injury before returning for the Lakers at the end of February. After just four games, however, Reddish would sit out the team’s loss to the Sacramento Kings and now could still be out longer.

Head coach Darvin Ham discussed Reddish’s ongoing issues, noting that the win is dealing with extreme soreness and is trying to work through it.

“Yes, there’s been some extreme soreness with his foot,” Ham said after the Lakers win Sunday night. “We’re just working through it, and we will have an official update tomorrow or Tuesday I’m sure. But we’re trying to manage it as best we can.”

Reddish became a key member of the Lakers’ rotation earlier this season, even starting 26 games primarily due to his abilities on defense. Ham relied on Reddish as the team’s primary defender particularly on guards as his speed and length allowed him to bother the opposition’s top perimeter player. While he hasn’t quite been the offensive weapon many had hoped, he has still made an impact on this team.

Ankle and foot issues are always tricky to deal with as there really is no set recovery time. Rehab and rest is the only way to make it better and Reddish and the Lakers are surely doing everything possible to get this healed as quickly as possible. But the process can’t be rushed either as that will only lead to a setback and more time on the sidelines.

In the meantime, Max Christie has filled in spot minutes for the Lakers, but once Reddish is able to return there is no doubt he will be eager to make a difference for this team.

Jarred Vanderbilt ‘progressing upward’ toward return for Lakers this season

While Reddish surprisingly became one of the Lakers’ best perimeter defenders, the team’s best option there remains Jarred Vanderbilt. The forward is one of the best in the league, but has been out since February 1 due to a mid-foot injury.

There were questions as to whether Vanderbilt would be able to return this season, but things seem to be pointing in a positive direction. A recent report stated that Vanderbilt was ‘progressing upward’ toward a return to the Lakers this season. The only question is when that will be.

