Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James Questionable, Cam Reddish & Anthony Davis Probable Vs. Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers have listed LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) as questionable and Anthony Davis (bilateral Achilles tendinopathy) and Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) as probably for the Wednesday night contest against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Gabe Vincent, Christian Wood and Jarred Vanderbilt all remain out with their respective injuries.

LeBron has played in the last two contests after missing the Lakers’ first game back after receiving treatment on his ankle during All-Star Weekend. He hasn’t missed a beat since returning and even took on the task of defending Kevin Durant at times on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns.

Davis hasn’t missed a contest since the team returned from the All-Star break while still dealing with hip and groin issues over the past couple weeks. That hasn’t stopped him from suiting up as of late, although he missed practice on Tuesday with a respiratory infection, which shouldn’t keep him out of the game against the Clippers.

Reddish still has yet to return from an ankle sprain and has missed the Lakers’ last 14 games. He is said to be ramping up, however, after returning to practice on Tuesday. His presence defensively would undoubtedly be welcomed with the Clippers boasting the perimeter talent they have and it looks like he should be able to return.

The Clippers will be down one of those perimeter stars, however, as Paul George will miss his second consecutive game due to left knee soreness. The All-Star has been outstanding this season once again and his presence will be missed by the Clippers both offensively and defensively.

Regardless, the atmosphere inside Crypto.com Arena will be electric as it always is when the Lakers and Clippers face off. The Lakers need a win after dropping two of three since the All-Star break and are in danger of dropping down in the standings. Meanwhile, the Clippers have alternated wins and losses over their past eight games and are looking to re-establish themselves as one of the best teams in the West.

LeBron James willing to ‘pick my spots’ in tough defensive matchups for Lakers

With ace defender Jarred Vanderbilt out and Cam Reddish still recovering from his ankle issue, LeBron James was tasked at times to step up and defend Kevin Durant on Sunday. With Kawhi Leonard on the horizon, LeBron will likely be needed again to take on some of that defensive workload and he is willing to take that on.

“I could pick my spots, for sure, when it comes to that,” James responded when asked about taking on the challenge of defending other stars. “I know tendencies.

Asking LeBron to take on that role regularly when he has so much on his plate offensively is too much, but at different points throughout the game, LeBron remains capable of defending at a high level when called upon.

