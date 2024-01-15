Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James Questionable, Cam Reddish Out Against Thunder

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report for Monday’s game against the Utah Jazz and LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) is questionable while Cam Reddish (left knee effusion) has been ruled out.

Additionally, Anthony Davis (left ankle sprain/bone bruise) is probable so should be able to play.

James has been dealing with the ankle issue for a while and had been able to play through it until Saturday night’s game when he was finally forced to sit out. LeBron has played in 36 of the Lakers’ 40 games so far this season, which is exceptional for a 39-year-old in his 21st NBA season.

While it remains to be seen if James will be able to go against the Thunder, him getting a couple of extra days of rest by sitting out the Jazz game had to have done wonders. Given where the Lakers are in the standings, there’s no doubt James will do everything he can to be out there on the floor with his teammates against a tough Thunder team.

Meanwhile, Reddish seems to be in a different position due to the left knee effusion that has been bugging him. Reddish has been able to start each of the last two games although on both occasions, he was not able to return for the second half.

Darvin Ham said Reddish’s knee issue is something that would have to get looked at when the team returned home, and now it looks like he will miss Monday’s game. The hope is that the knee injury is not serious and will go away if he sits out a game or two.

This is just the latest bad break for Reddish, who has missed a handful of games this season with minor ailments.

The Lakers could have a starting spot open in the short term though given Reddish’s knee injury. D’Angelo Russell started in James’ place against the Jazz and scored a season-high 39 points so it will be interesting to see if Ham sticks with that or if he wants move size on the wing in the starting group.

LeBron James says it’s impossible for Lakers to win without Anthony Davis

While a number of Lakers players have missed time due to injury this season, they luckily have had Davis in the lineup for a majority of games.

With how well Davis has been playing this season, he is essential to what the Lakers are trying to do, even so much so that James admitted the team cannot win without him.

