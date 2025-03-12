Lakers Injury Report: Luka Doncic Questionable, Jaxson Hayes Out Vs. Bucks

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report for Thursday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks and Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle soreness) is not on it, signaling he will return after a one-game absence. Luka Doncic (right ankle soreness) is questionable while Jaxson Hayes (right knee contusion) is out.

Additionally, LeBron James (left groin strain), Rui Hachimura (left patella tendinopahy) and Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery) remain out.

It’s looking like another severely shorthanded game for the Lakers as they look for their first win in three games on their current road trip. It’s no secret that the Lakers have an extremely tough schedule coming up, starting with a back-to-back against the Bucks and Denver Nuggets, making every game extremely important.

The Lakers are coming off a rough loss to the Brooklyn Nets in which they were also shorthanded. Some role players stepped up but their two available stars Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves both struggled, resulting in the loss. If the Lakers are going to tread water during this tough stretch without James, they will need both Doncic and Reaves to lead the way offensively.

On the other side of the ball, the Lakers would benefit greatly from getting Hayes and Finney-Smith back. The former will miss at least one more game though, unfortunately, but it’s good that the latter should be back.

The Bucks have a little extra motivation in this one as it marks the first time Darvin Ham will coach against his former team, although they will also be without a key piece as Bobby Portis continues to serve his suspension.

Jayson Tatum doesn’t think Lakers star LeBron James gets talked about enough

Despite recently going down with a groin injury, what LeBron James is doing for the Lakers in his 22nd NBA season is unprecedented. He recently got a shoutout from Jayson Tatum, who doesn’t think the Lakers star is being talked about enough.

“As much as we probably talk about LeBron, we probably don’t talk about him enough,” Tatum said after the Celtics’ recent win over the Lakers. “Being 40, in his 22nd season, playing at an All-NBA level is an incredible testament to the work ethic that he’s put in. His game, his body, to stay in the best shape to be able to compete and perform at the highest level for over two decades now. Something that we should all strive to do, even if it might be unlikely. But it’s a joy to be able to compete against him in these matchups for however long we get to do it for.”

