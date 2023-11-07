Lakers Injury Report: Rui Hachimura Probable; Anthony Davis, Jaxson Hayes Questionable Against Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers could have a bit more of a full roster on Wednesday night when they travel to Houston to face the Rockets. Big men Anthony Davis and Jaxson Hayes are listed as questionable for the contest while Rui Hachimura is probable.

Of course it is Davis who has the most eyes on him. The Lakers superstar left Monday’s game against Miami in the first half with left hip spasms and was unable to tough it out through an attempted return in the third quarter. Even still, he insisted that he felt fine and believed he would be able to play in Houston. In all likelihood his status could come down to a game-time decision and whether he feels good after warmups.

Hachimura has been in concussion protocol after taking a shot to the face against the Sacramento Kings and has missed the team’s last four games. He is being listed as day-to-day, but head coach Darvin Ham said that the forward is coming along in his workouts and it looks like he will be able to return on Wednesday.

In speaking on Hayes, Ham noted that the Lakers were being precautionary with his sprained left ankle and that if this were later in the year or the postseason, Hayes would be likely be able to play through it. But this early in the year the Lakers would rather play it safe and allow him to get back to 100 percent.

Unfortunately, injuries have been the story of the Lakers season so far. Jarred Vanderbilt has yet to suit up with a heel issue and the team also lost point guard Gabe Vincent for at least two weeks with a knee injury, not to mention rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino, who is also dealing with a knee issue and hasn’t suited up this season either.

Taurean Prince recently returned to the lineup and the Lakers are hopeful to get others back in the rotation as their depth has been destroyed by all of these ailments. The Lakers have lost two straight games and are 0-4 on the road to start the year, so picking up a win in Houston on Wednesday night is a must.

Lakers’ comeback comes up just short vs. Heat

With Davis going down due to injury and D’Angelo Russell being ejected, the Lakers were shorthanded down the stretch of Monday’s game against the Heat. Even still, LeBron James and Austin Reaves led a late comeback and got the Lakers within one point late.

Unfortunately, LeBron would miss a three and Reaves would miss a pair of open looks down the stretch. The Lakers still had one more chance with LeBron finding Cam Reddish wide open in the corner for a potential game-winner, but it was a little long and the Lakers fell 108-107.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!