Lakers Injury Report: Rui Hachimura Questionable Vs. Spurs

The Los Angeles Lakers list Rui Hachimura (right ankle sprain) as questionable and Anthony Davis (left plantarfasciitis) as probable on their injury report for their upcoming game against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. It marks the first group play game of the Emirates NBA Cup for the Lakers.

Additionally, Jaxson Hayes (left ankle sprain), Jalen Hood-Schifino (left groin soreness), Jarred Vanderbilt (right foot surgery recovery) and Christian Wood (left knee surgery recovery) all remain out with their respective injuries.

This is a new injury for Hachimura as he was in the lineup in the Lakers’ last game and actually played very well. There wasn’t a known point where he appeared to sprain his ankle, but he is obviously dealing with some soreness that is putting his status in jeopardy for Friday.

The game against the Spurs is the first of a road back-to-back as the Lakers will then travel to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.

Hachimura has missed one game this season and when he did, rookie Dalton Knecht got the start in his place. If Hachimura has to miss either of the next two games then the same will likely be the case again, especially since Knecht is coming off his best game as a pro.

Rui Hachimura explains dominance against Grizzlies

Rui Hachimura is coming off a stellar performance in the Lakers’ win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, finishing with 19 points and seven rebounds on 6-of-7 shooting, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range. He hit a couple of early ones from deep that got L.A. out to a hot start.

He has now shot at least 75% from the field in each of his last four games against the Grizzlies, and that’s not counting his great play against them in the 2023 playoffs. After the win, he explained why he always has such great games against Memphis.

“I don’t know. For me, every game I try to play like that,” Hachimura said after the win. “But I think just the way they guard me, it allows me to get in a good rhythm. Also this game was very personal for us, we talked about it because we lost kind of bad last game. I didn’t play but I think that was in my head for today’s game, going in I think I was kind of thinking about how I want to help this team win.”

