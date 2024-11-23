Lakers Injury Report: Rui Hachimura Returning Against Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura is not on the injury report for Saturday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets, signaling that he will return after a three-game absence with a right ankle sprain.

Additionally, Anthony Davis (left plantar fasciitis) is probable while Jaxson Hayes (left ankle sprain), Jarred Vanderbilt (right foot surgery recovery), Bronny James (left heel contusion), Quincy Olivari (right ankle sprain) and Christian Wood (left knee surgery recovery) are all out with their respective injuries.

Getting Hachimura back should provide a boost for a Lakers team that has lacked size given all of their other injuries. That will be especially needed against the Nuggets, who are getting reigning MVP Nikola Jokic back on Friday night after being away for 10 days for personal reasons.

The expectation is that Jokic will likely be available against the Lakers on Saturday, which is the first meeting between the two teams since Denver’s first round playoff series win last season.

The Lakers’ struggles against the Nuggets are well-documented at this point, and they will need all of the firepower possible to flip the script and prove that their early-season success is not a fluke.

Will JJ Redick keep Dalton Knecht in starting lineup with Rui Hachimura returning?

In Rui Hachimura’s three-game absence, Lakers head coach JJ Redick decided to start Dalton Knecht, who thrived and notably had a 37-point game.

Hachimura has had a nice start to the season though, so Redick is hesitant to move him to the bench for the rookie.

“Sure, there’s consideration,” Redick said before Thursday’s game against the Orlando Magic. “But there’s also consideration about what that does to the group. We’ve certainly had conversations about what it might look like when Rui is back in the lineup.

“I would say right now there’s no definitive decision. My expectation is that Rui would stay in the starting lineup. He’s been awesome for us and I think for the group, whatever role, as a starter, and I know I talked about that not being a ‘role’ but whatever designation Dalton has, whether he’s coming off the bench or as a starter, I don’t think his role changes at all. I think for him mentally, there’s no affect to that. He’s just gonna be the same guy. As a coaching staff, we have to be just cognizant of getting him longer stretches on the court.”

Unless Redick has a change of heart, Hachimura will be back in the starting lineup against the Nuggets, which will be much-needed given their size and physicality.

