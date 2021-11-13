Lakers Injury Report: Talen Horton-Tucker Listed As Probable For Game Against Spurs

The Los Angeles Lakers put out their Saturday injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs and for the first time this season, Talen Horton-Tucker is listed as probable to play.

Horton-Tucker re-signed with the Lakers this offseason and the hope was that he would make a leap this year, although he suffered a thumb injury during the preseason that required him to undergo surgery.

While Horton-Tucker missed the first 13 games of the regular season, it looks like he will likely make his season debut a little more than a month after suffering the injury.

Horton-Tucker’s potential return is a welcomed sight for the Lakers considering how injury-plagued they’ve been to start the year. In recent games, the Lakers have only had one true ball-handler in Russell Westbrook, so getting Horton-Tucker back should help take the load off the former MVP.

There was some talk before the season about Horton-Tucker entering the Lakers’ starting lineup, so it will be interesting to see if that happens now or if he comes off the bench, at least for his first few games as he works his way back into game shape.

Either way though, at 7-6, the Lakers really need to start rattling off some wins and getting their main players back is one way to help accomplish that.

Lakers injury report

Outside of Horton-Tucker, there weren’t too many surprises on the Lakers’ injury report. Trevor Ariza (right ankle injury recovery), LeBron James (rectus abdominis strain), Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise) and Austin Reaves (left hamstring strain) were all ruled out, as expected.

James appears to be close to returning, however, so he could potentially be back in action as soon as Monday night.

Anthony Davis was listed as probable with a right thumb sprain, while the only new injury is a left ankle sprain for Avery Bradley, who is listed as questionable.

Bradley has been in the Lakers’ starting lineup as of late, so it’s possible that Horton-Tucker takes his place if he is unable to go against the Spurs.

