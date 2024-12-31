Lakers Injury Report Vs. Cavaliers: LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Gabe Vincent Questionable; Jaxson Hayes Returns

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report for Tuesday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James (illness), Anthony Davis (left sprain) and Gabe Vincent (left oblique strain) are questionable. Jaxson Hayes (right ankle sprain/contusion) and Cam Reddish (back spasms) are off the injury report, signaling they are good to go.

Meanwhile, Jarred Vanderbilt (right foot surgery recovery/left knee effusion), Christian Wood (left knee surgery recovery) and Jalen Hood-Schifino (left hamstring strain) all remain out.

Head coach JJ Redick spoke about some of his injured players after practice on Monday, giving some insight into their statuses for the game against the Cavaliers.

“[Gabe Vincent] is feeling better… Gabe did not practice today. He is questionable for tomorrow. It seems like it’s more of a day to day thing,” Redick said. “Jaxson was a participant today in practice and is probable. Probable for tomorrow… Cam had a little back thing when he got hit in the face. It kind of tweaked his back. So he’s planning to play as well… LeBron, AD, you know, they’re dealing with stuff, obviously, but they’re trending towards playing.”

It seems that Vincent is the only one whose status is really in question as James and Davis should be able to play. Redick also revealed that the plan is for new acquisitions Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton to be available as well, which is big especially if Vincent isn’t able to play.

The Lakers were notably blown out by the Cavaliers in Cleveland earlier this season so surely will be looking for revenge in their final game of 2024. The Cavaliers have the best record in the NBA at 27-4 though so having as many healthy bodies as possible will be essential for L.A. to get the win.

Jarred Vanderbilt participates in Lakers practice

While Jarred Vanderbilt remains out against the Cavaliers, he is progressing towards a return as JJ Redick revealed that he participated in the non-contact portion of the Lakers’ practice on Monday.

“Vando was able to get on the court for some non-contact stuff, parts of practice today. So he’s trending in the right direction,” Redick said.

