Lakers Injury Report Vs. Thunder: Rui Hachimura Out, Other Key Players Questionable

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report for Tuesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Rui Hachimura (left patellar tendinopathy) has been ruled out. Additionally, Luka Doncic (right groin strain), Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle effusion), LeBron James (left groin strain), Bronny James Jr. (illness), Austin Reaves (right ankle sprain) and Gabe Vincent (left knee effusion) are all listed as questionable.

Coming off their biggest win of the season in Oklahoma City against the Thunder on Sunday, it appears the Lakers could rest all of their key players in the rematch on Tuesday.

Because some results around the league went their way on Sunday, the Lakers only need to win two of their final four games to clinch the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. Tuesday’s game is the first night of a back-to-back before the Lakers head to Dallas to take on the Mavericks on Wednesday.

It seems the Lakers will likely sit guys out against the Thunder in order to have their full roster ready to go against the Mavericks, which not only is an easier matchup on paper, but also Doncic’s first time back in Dallas and a game he will surely be motivated to win.

With the Lakers beating the Thunder in such dominant fashion on Sunday, sitting guys in the rematch and not allowing them to prove they can compete with the new-look version of L.A. ensures a bit of a psychological edge over the young Oklahoma City team if they were to see them in the playoffs.

The hope, of course, is that none of these injuries are serious. But for Doncic, in particular, there’s no doubt he will do everything in his power to be back on the court in Dallas to take on his former team if he does sit out Tuesday’s game in Oklahoma City.

If all of these questionable players sit out against the Thunder though, then the Lakers would be left with the likes of Jaxson Hayes, Dalton Knecht, Jordan Goodwin, Jarred Vanderbilt, Shake Milton, Markieff Morris, Christian Koloko, Trey Jemison and Alex Len against the best team in the league.

Austin Reaves pleased with Lakers’ play in win over Thunder

Sunday’s win was not only a big one, but pretty surprising as the Lakers dominated the Thunder from start to finish on their home floor. After the game, Austin Reaves spoked about how pleased he was with how the Lakers competed.

“Yeah, it’s huge. They got the best record in basketball I believe and with where the standings are, you can go from third to I believe eighth in the snap of a finger. So for us to come in here and play such a good team the way we did tonight is big and hopefully we can continue that momentum into Tuesday.”

Unfortunately, it looks like Reaves and others may not be on the court on Tuesday.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!