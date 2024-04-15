Lakers Injury Update: Anthony Davis (Back) Expects To Play Against Pelicans In Play-In Tournament

The Los Angeles Lakers walked into their final game of the 2023-24 regular season with a chance to secure the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings and they got the job done with a convincing win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Lakers looked like the team that won the inaugural In-Season Tournament, dominating both ends of the floor from the jump and making sure that the Pelicans didn’t have a chance to climb back into it. New Orleans did make a brief run in the third quarter, but Los Angeles responded and set themselves up to win the seventh seed on Tuesday when the two teams face off in the Play-In Tournament.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers in the win over his former team with a game-high 30 points to go along with 11 rebounds. However, Davis was unable to finish the game as he tweaked his back in the fourth quarter and had to walk back to the locker room.

Afterwards, Davis explained that his back locked up when he got shoved in the air by Larry Nance Jr., via Spectrum SportsNet:

“I feel good. Larry (Nance Jr.) just gave me a little shove on the back. My back just locked up on me. Nothing concerning, but I was in the air so obviously it was a dangerous play. I know he’s not a dirty player, but when I’m in the air and get shoved in the back, now my back is in hyperextension and it just locks up. But nothing concerning for me at all.”

Fortunately, Davis emphasized that he’ll be available to play New Orleans on Tuesday:

“Yeah. No doubt that I’m gonna play. Just see how it feels the rest of the day, obviously get massages and treatment to keep it loose and see how it feels in the next 24-26 hours and get ready for Tuesday.”

It sounds like Davis and the Lakers avoided disaster as the star big man walked off the court gingerly after the play was over. Davis has been able to gut through multiple injuries this season and it seems that this won’t keep him out of another pivotal game.

Assuming Davis is able to suit up, the purple and gold have a prime opportunity to clinch their postseason spot.

Lakers versus Pelicans Play-In Tournament information and schedule

The Lakers will see the Pelicans on Tuesday for the right to claim the seventh seed. The loser will then play the winner of the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors matchup on Friday.

