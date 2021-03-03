Lakers Injury Update: Anthony Davis Begins Light Shooting

The Los Angeles Lakers have been without superstar forward Anthony Davis for seven games in a row as he continues a four-week recovery window from a calf strain and Achilles tendinosis. They’ve gone 3-4 in this span, but are 3-0 in games where Dennis Schroder has also played.

With the playoffs still well over two months away, Davis will be able to take as much time as he needs before returning. The hope is to avoid what happened to Kevin Durant after suffering a calf strain in the 2019 NBA Playoffs, he was rushed back to help win a championship but was far from 100%, leading to a ruptured Achilles.

As a part of his progression, Davis has begun light shooting according to head coach Frank Vogel. “It’s just light shooting. We’re still on track for the four-week plan.”

Davis was officially ruled out for four weeks on Feb. 18, so his return could come as early as March 18 against the Charlotte Hornets or March 20 vs. the Atlanta Hawks. This means a 12-game absence at a minimum for the eight-time All-Star.

Luckily, within that time is a nine-day break without any games due to the All-Star break. After Wednesday night’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings, the Lakers will not play again until March 12 when they face the Indiana Pacers.

With LeBron James and Schroder in the lineup, the Lakers should be just fine to stay within the Nos. 2-4 seeds when Davis returns. As it stands, they have a 4.5-game advantage over the No. 5-seeded Portland Trail Blazers but are 3.5 games back of the Utah Jazz.

Lakers settling into roles without Davis in lineup

It took several games and the triumphant return of Schroder, but L.A. once again looks like a force to be reckoned with, even without Davis in the lineup. James credited everyone settling into their roles for this success.

“I think over the last few games we’ve done a good job of, this is where we’re going to have the ball, this is how we’re going to be effective, this is where we need to run and how we’re going to benefit from one another. I also think guys know when they’re going to play and the rotations, so guys are just staying ready.”

