Lakers Injury Update: Anthony Davis Has ‘Responded Well’ To On-Court Shooting

The Los Angeles Lakers have won just three of the 12 games they played without Anthony Davis since he injured his foot in February.

Davis avoided a lengthy spell on the sidelines, initially appearing to have suffered a freak ankle injury in the last game before the All-Star break. Recently, the 29-year-old said he was “optimistic” about returning around the April 12 tip-off of the Play-In Tournament — which the Lakers still have to qualify for.

Davis has been ramping up his rehab over the past few days and came out for on-court shooting drills before the game against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. Head coach Frank Vogel said the forward’s foot responded well to the increase in intensity.

“He’s just done on-court shooting and he’s responded well to it. He’ll be on the court again tonight pregame, but that’s the extent of what we’re giving out,” Vogel said.

The head coach added Davis has been progressing well, putting in some good work over the last week, per Spectrum SportsNet’s Mike Trudell:

Anthony Davis continues to do on-court shooting, per Frank Vogel, and is progressing each day: “Anthony has had a good week … He’s had a productive week.” — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 18, 2022

The Lakers badly need Davis back with the team, as they hold a very slim lead over the 10th-placed New Orleans Pelicans in the standings—and are 2.5 games ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers in 11th, a position that doesn’t reward with a spot in the Play-In Tournament.

L.A. has the most difficult schedule over the last weeks of the regular season, playing eight of the remaining 12 games on the road.

Davis understands window with LeBron James is shrinking

Davis said he understands that he doesn’t have much time left to try and win another championship with LeBron James by his side — making the disappointing 2021-22 campaign all the more difficult to take.

“Now that window, every day, is closing. That’s another frustrating part,” Davis said.

