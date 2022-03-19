Lakers Injury Update: Anthony Davis Has ‘Responded Well’ To On-Court Shooting
Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Up next
Author

The Los Angeles Lakers have won just three of the 12 games they played without Anthony Davis since he injured his foot in February.

Davis avoided a lengthy spell on the sidelines, initially appearing to have suffered a freak ankle injury in the last game before the All-Star break. Recently, the 29-year-old said he was “optimistic” about returning around the April 12 tip-off of the Play-In Tournament — which the Lakers still have to qualify for.

Davis has been ramping up his rehab over the past few days and came out for on-court shooting drills before the game against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. Head coach Frank Vogel said the forward’s foot responded well to the increase in intensity.

“He’s just done on-court shooting and he’s responded well to it. He’ll be on the court again tonight pregame, but that’s the extent of what we’re giving out,” Vogel said.

The head coach added Davis has been progressing well, putting in some good work over the last week, per Spectrum SportsNet’s Mike Trudell:

The Lakers badly need Davis back with the team, as they hold a very slim lead over the 10th-placed New Orleans Pelicans in the standings—and are 2.5 games ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers in 11th, a position that doesn’t reward with a spot in the Play-In Tournament.

L.A. has the most difficult schedule over the last weeks of the regular season, playing eight of the remaining 12 games on the road.

Davis understands window with LeBron James is shrinking

Davis said he understands that he doesn’t have much time left to try and win another championship with LeBron James by his side — making the disappointing 2021-22 campaign all the more difficult to take.

“Now that window, every day, is closing. That’s another frustrating part,” Davis said.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Lakers News: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, ‘Men Lie, Women Lie. Numbers Don’t’

After hosting Emmanuel Mudiay over the weekend, the Los Angeles Lakers continued…
Lonzo-ball-thomas-bryant

NBA G League: Thomas Bryant Recalled From South Bay Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have recalled Thomas Bryant from their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, the team…
Lakers Trade Rumors: L.a. ‘listened To Offers’ For Most Of Their Roster

Rob Pelinka Says Lakers Won’t Be Active At 2018 NBA Trade Deadline Unless It Improves Championship Outlook

The Los Angeles Lakers are well under .500, don’t have a first-round pick in this year’s NBA Draft, and with the 2018…
Lakers News: Metta World Peace Makes Bold Prediction For Lonzo Ball’s Future

Lakers News: Results Of Lonzo Ball’s MRI On Calf Injury Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers came out of the NBA Summer League victorious with the team getting the best of the Portland Trail Blazers in the championship game on Monday…