Lakers Injury Update: Anthony Davis Is ‘Pain-Free’ After Ramping Up Individual Workouts

It looked like Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis was well on his way to a revenge sort of season as he was playing like an MVP candidate before going down to a foot injury.

Davis has missed over a month of time, but the Lakers have managed to somehow hover around .500 without him. However, the Lakers still find themselves outside of the Play-In Tournament, so they’ll need Davis to return as soon as he’s 100 percent healthy.

In that regard, it looks like his rehab is progressing well as Darvin Ham had a positive update prior to the game against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

“With AD, he’s coming along as planned,” Ham said. “He’s getting more and more on-court work, doing 30, 45-minute, almost an hour workouts. Us having him go through those workouts, and they are intense, just to see how the foot reacts to those workouts. Lately, he’s been pretty much pain-free so once that continues for a little bit more time then we’ll see where he’s at and when he can be re-inserted into the lineup.”

Davis has tried his best in the past to play through pain, and with this recent injury, he has to feel some pressure to get back as soon as possible. However, Ham and the organization are doing their best to make sure they are being careful with him.

“You have to be smart about it. And there’s times where we definitely have to save a player from themselves and again, you have to be careful because feeling good after an individual workout, it’ll be a little different when you’ve got extra bodies on the floor and you’re banging, changing speeds, changing directions.

“So we want to make sure, and our medial staff has done a tremendous job in that department, and all of us have communicated and everybody understands that as impatient as AD is, and it’s rightfully so because of the way he played and the way he wanted to attack the season even before the season started. So it’s understandable that he’s in that mindset but all the while we have to be careful because we don’t want a reoccurring theme as far as him being in and out because we didn’t manage this process the right way.”

The star big man has been adamant about wanting to play as many games as possible, and he is reportedly targeting a return in early February. For now, it’s good to hear he has been progressing as planned and now it’s about seeing how his foot responds to the next steps in rehab.

Darvin Ham confirms Anthony Davis has been limited to individual workouts

Davis was recently spotted getting a workout in prior to the matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, and while Ham confirmed he is able to run, jump, etc., it has been limited to individual workouts.

“All of the above. But it’s all individual [work].”

