Lakers Injury Update: Anthony Davis Leaves Game Against Nuggets With Right Foot Issue
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis suffered a right foot injury in the first half of Friday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets. While he was able to stay in the game and finish out the half, he did not come out with the team for the third quarter and was eventually ruled out for the rest of the game.

Davis got off to a nice start to the night before hurting his foot, scoring 10 points in the first quarter. He was clearly hobbled in the second quarter though, where he would not score in limited minutes. He finished with 10 points, four rebounds and two assists on 4-of-7 shooting in 17 minutes.

Going against a premiere center like Nikola Jokic, being with your star big man is never ideal. Davis has typically matched up well with Jokic and the two were once again going at each other in the first half prior to the injury.

With Wenyen Gabriel also out with a shoulder injury, Darvin Ham was forced to turn to Thomas Bryant and Damian Jones at center to finish out the game.

Here is the play that Davis appeared to hurt his foot, via Clutch Points:

The Lakers did not give out any specifics in regard to Davis’ issue, just calling it a right foot injury. He will like be re-evaluated on Saturday morning to determine the full extent of the injury. Considering Davis has been playing at an MVP level as of late, the Lakers really cannot afford to be without him for an extended period of time so hopefully it is not a serious injury.

