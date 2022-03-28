Lakers Injury Update: Anthony Davis ‘Ramping Up Activity’ But Still Not Ready For Return

The Los Angeles Lakers have started to find their way a bit in recent weeks as the effort and intensity levels have picked up, leaving some optimism that they could make some noise when the playoffs begin.

However, their odds of making the postseason took a hit when they unexpectedly blew a 20-point halftime lead against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. Now sitting at No. 10 and only one game ahead of the San Antonio Spurs, the Lakers are going to need to kick things into high gear if they hope to hold onto their spot.

Los Angeles could be getting reinforcements soon as Anthony Davis is reportedly progressing through rehab as expected. There were rumors that Davis could possibly return the first week of April, but head coach Frank Vogel said that he is not quite ready to get back on the court yet.

“He’s ramping up activity but not ready yet,” Vogel said before the loss to the Pelicans.

As far as what it means for Davis to be ramping up, Vogel did not provide much context.

“Just more intense on-court work.”

Without Davis in the lineup, Los Angeles’ defense has suffered the most as they remain unable to contain bigs in the paint. LeBron James has had to shoulder more of the burden at center and while the offense has found itself, the defense remains a major weakness for the team.

There are only eight games left in the 2021-22 season, which means time is running out for Davis to make his return before the Play-In Tournament. Even when he does return, the star big man will likely be on a minutes restriction that would limit his impact on the floor.

Either way, having Davis back would be better than nothing and hopefully his on-court workouts go smoothly as the Lakers will need him if they hope to make the playoffs.

Davis believes injuries would have been worse if not for offseason workouts

Davis has had to endure several injuries the past couple of seasons, prompting him to change up his offseason workout routine. Despite suffering knee and foot ailments, Davis credited his training regimen for saving him from something more serious.

