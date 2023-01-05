Lakers Injury Update: Anthony Davis’ Rehab Is Going ‘According To Plan’ But Still No Official Timetable For Return

The Los Angeles Lakers and their fans were holding their breaths as they waited for more information on Anthony Davis’ foot.

Davis was initially diagnosed with a stress reaction to his foot which was a cause for concern considering how lower body injuries severely affect big men. The wait time for the diagnosis was brutal as everyone eagerly awaited the news, though Davis later explained exactly why it took so long.

Ultimately, Davis was able to avoid surgery and has been undergoing rehab and treatment for the injury. Prior to the team’s game against the Miami Heat, Darvin Ham provided an update on Davis after he got another MRI when the team got back to L.A.

“In terms of AD, he’s going right according to plan. Yes, both he and Lonnie have had MRIs but there’s nothing that’s out of left field that we discovered. Everything that we’ve seen is right on page with what we thought it would be and so just taking our time and making sure those guys are healthy first and foremost. Lonnie will get back on the court when he’s supposed to here in the short term and with AD, it’s a process that we’re committed to and gonna be disciplined with and follow as well.”

No setbacks are always positive news when it comes to injury treatment, but it’s even more relieving to hear it when it comes to Davis because of his extensive injury history. For now, it was reported earlier that he’s not expected to return to the court until at least mid-January, so that would mean he’s out for at least the next couple of weeks.

However, the Lakers are approaching this the correct way by allowing Davis to return when he’s fully healthy because he’s their only hope of turning their season around. Prior to going down, Davis was playing at a near MVP level and that type of production is well worth the wait.

Hopefully things continue to go smoothly for Davis and when he eventually makes his return, he is able to pick up where he left off.

Anthony Davis voted top-10 in position for first All-Star vote returns

LeBron James is well on his way to making his 19th All-Star Game as he was the leading vote-getter in the first return for All-Star voting. However, he was not alone on the ballots as Davis finished third in frontcourt voting for the Western Conference.

