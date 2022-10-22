Lakers Injury Update: Anthony Davis & Troy Brown Jr. Probable For Game Against Trail Blazers

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2022-23 season hasn’t gotten off to an ideal start as they sit at 0-2 through their first two contests.

As a team with a brand new roster and coaching staff though, it’s gonna take time to build some continuity, especially with some key players missing time due to injury already.

Among the players that have missed time in the preseason and regular season are Anthony Davis, Troy Brown Jr., Dennis Schroder, Lonnie Walker IV and Thomas Bryant.

Davis is the most notable of that bunch, of course. He was able to play in both of the Lakers’ regular season games despite being limited in preseason with a sore back. Davis aggravated the back injury during Friday night’s game against the L.A. Clippers when he was undercut by Kawhi Leonard and took a hard fall.

Despite being in obvious pain, Davis was able to tough it out and finish the game. Afterward, he said he didn’t expect to miss any time moving forward.

One of the other notable injuries is Brown considering he has yet to suit up for L.A. after reporting to training camp with a back injury of his own.

It appears that Brown has been making progress though as both he and Davis are probable for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers, via Jovan Buha of The Athletic:

Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis and Troy Brown Jr. are probable for tomorrow’s game vs. Portland. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) October 22, 2022

Brown later said he plans to play depending on how he feels Sunday morning:

Troy Brown Jr. on playing tomorrow: “That’s the plan.” Said it depends on how the rest of today goes and how he feels tomorrow morning. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) October 22, 2022

Davis being listed as probable is obviously good news as it means his back responded well the following day and he should be ready to play as he said he would.

If Brown is able to play it remains to be seen if he will get any action considering he hasn’t yet been able to show the coaching staff what he can do. He will eventually give the Lakers some much-needed size on the wing though which they have lacked through their first two games.

Schroder and Bryant out at least 3 weeks with thumb injuries

While Brown should be back this weekend, the Lakers are still without two players in Schroder and Bryant and both recovery from thumb injuries.

After undergoing surgeries, the Lakers said they will be reevaluated three weeks into the season.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!