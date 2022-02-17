Lakers Injury Update: Anthony Davis Will Be Re-Evaluated In 4 Weeks After Suffering Mid-Foot Sprain

Anthony Davis will spend a few weeks on the sidelines again after twisting his ankle in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 106-101 victory over the Utah Jazz. After undergoing an MRI, the team announced Davis has been diagnosed with a mid-foot sprain and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Davis had a great game before suffering the freak injury, shooting 7-for-9 to score 17 points and registering two blocks in 17 minutes on the floor. The forward was likely about to add to his scoring tally, as Malik Monk found him with a lob pass in the paint just over three minutes before the end of the first half.

The 28-year-old jumped, grabbed the ball, and tried to distance himself from Rudy Gobert with a mid-air spin. But Gobert seems to have pushed Davis, making him lose control over his body before he landed awkwardly on the Jazz center’s foot.

The Lakers supertar tumbled to the floor and squirmed in pain, grabbing onto his ankle. LeBron James said he saw Davis on crutches during the halftime break and X-ray scans no bone fracture in Davis’ ankle, it still looks like a significant, albeit not season-ending, injury,

Davis has already missed 21 games this season, mostly due to the MCL sprain he suffered in mid-December. He is averaging 23.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 steals, and 2.3 blocks per game in 2021-22.

Avery Bradley should return from ankle injury after All-Star break

Avery Bradley missed the win over Utah due to knee soreness. However head coach Frank Vogel said the guard will likely return after the All-Star break.

“It’s just swelling,” Vogel said. “They do not believe it’s anything long term and we’re hopeful that the time off during the break will be enough to get him back.”

