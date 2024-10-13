Lakers Injury Update: Armel Traore Dealing With Right Hand Issue
Armel Traore, Lakers
Oct 10, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Andre Jackson Jr. (44) drives to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers forward Armel Traore (94) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Author

The Los Angeles Lakers have been giving opportunities to some of their two-way and Exhibit 10 players during the first three games of preseason. One of those players is two-way forward Armel Traore, an undrafted rookie out of France.

Traore has played in two of the three preseason games thus far, getting nine minutes in their victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. He played a major role in the comeback effort o\ and was a plus-20 in his short time on the court.

But it seems he may not get many more chances to play with the Lakers before the end of the preseason, as he suffered a hand injury in the win over the Bucks that could keep him out for close to a week, according to Khobi Price of the Southern California News Group:

The Lakers were hopeful to get as much information on Traore as possible by giving him run in the preseason before he spends a majority of the year with the South Bay Lakers. But because the Lakers don’t have much depth on the wings, it’s possible that he could have played himself into a legitimate role with the team.

It’s unfortunate he is going to lose out on some chances to do that, as five days from Saturday could mean he is out for two of the final three preseason games before the regular season gets underway. If Traore can return early, it would behoove him to do so as he can try to earn himself a rotation spot for the time that he is contractually allowed to spend with the parent team.

JJ Redick happy to have Quincy Olivari in Lakers organization

The Lakers picked up their first preseason win on Thursday night over the Bucks. Trailing in the fourth quarter, the reserves led a big comeback that had an unlikely catalyst in undrafted rookie guard Quincy Olivari.

Olivari led the way in the fourth with 11 points, five rebounds and two assists while knocking down three 3-pointers as the Lakers outscored the Bucks by 13 in that final period. Afterwards, head coach JJ Redick had high praise for Olivari, saying he showed the blueprint for what he is looking for from some of his role players.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Luke-walton-1

Lakers News: Luke Walton Believes Team Was Prepared For Back-To-Back Against Kings

The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a comeback win against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night and attempted to do…

Pau Gasol Thinks Phil Jackson Wants To Be ‘A Guy That Calls The Shots’

[new_royalslider id=”146″] Besides Kobe Bryant and Jordan Farmar, Pau Gasol is the…
Magic Johnson, Lakers

Magic Johnson Has Seen ‘A Lot Of Progress,’ Confident Lakers Will Continue Improving

Although expectations drastically changed for the Los Angeles Lakers after they signed LeBron James, president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and…

Avery Bradley Believes Lakers’ Defensive Group Is ‘Different’ Than 2019-20 But Can Be Equally As Effective

Avery Bradley has exceeded expectations following his Los Angeles Lakers reunion, which earned him a guaranteed contract…