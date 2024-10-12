Lakers Injury Update: Austin Reaves Day-To-Day With Sore Ankle

The Los Angeles Lakers were missing one starter in their preseason victory over the Milwaukee Bucks as Austin Reaves sat out with a minor ankle issue. As it is just the preseason, head coach JJ Redick and the rest of the staff are going to exercise caution in ensuring the overall health of Reaves.

The fourth-year guard is expected to play a major role in Redick’s offense this season, operating more on the ball as a primary creator while still maintaining important defensive duties as well. This doesn’t seem to be any major injury, but the Lakers are still being careful with Reaves at the moment.

According to Khobi Price of the Southern California News Group, Reaves participated only in the non-contact portion of practice for the Lakers on Saturday and is considered day-to-day going forward:

Austin Reaves participated in the non-contact part of today's practice, per JJ Redick, and is considered day-to-day. His status for Tuesday's game against the Warriors is TBD. — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) October 12, 2024

The health of Reaves is the most important thing so it only makes sense for the Lakers to take their time and not risk further damaging his ankle. Reaves has struggled with his shooting so far this preseason but has been excellent everywhere else averaging 12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.5 steals. He has also been outstanding in generating fouls and getting to the free throw line knocking down all 15 of his attempts at the line.

Injuries were a big issue for the Lakers last season and they can not afford for that to be the case again this year. With both Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood already out, Redick and the Lakers simply can’t afford any other major losses. As such, being very cautious, especially with Reaves is of the utmost importance.

Lakers coach JJ Redick believes Austin Reaves efficiency will increase this year

With Austin Reaves being on the ball more this season, there is a bit of a concern that his overall efficiency and shooting percentages could take a dip this season. But JJ Redick isn’t concerned with that and actually feels the opposite will take place.

“We hope there’s not a dip in efficiency. If anything, I would expect there to be an increase,” Redick said. “He’s gonna figure out ways to get to the free throw line. He has a unique talent because of his level of basketball intelligence to get to the free throw line. He has been a volume 3-point shooter and he’s shot it well. So he’s been fully committed to paint 2s, 3s and free throws.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!