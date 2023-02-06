Lakers Injury Update: Austin Reaves Says He ‘Feels Great’ & Is ‘Probable’ To Return Against Thunder

If the Los Angeles Lakers are going to go anywhere this season, then having all of their key players healthy will be essential.

The good news is that the team is currently as healthy as it has been all season with both Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker IV returning from injury in recent weeks.

Once they were back, the only injured player left has been Austin Reaves, who has missed the last 16 games with a hamstring injury.

Reaves looks to be on the verge of returning as well though as he revealed at practice on Monday that he is feeling great and likely to return on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, via Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet:

Austin Reaves said he “feels great”, and expects to be probable to play tomorrow vs. OKC after missing the last month and change with a hamstring injury. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 6, 2023

Reaves has been a key piece of the Lakers’ rotation this season, playing 28.9 minutes per game and averaging 10.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists. In fact, Reaves has been so essential that the Lakers are said to have been unwilling to include him in their trade package for Kyrie Irving in their recent talks with the Brooklyn Nets.

If Reaves does return on Tuesday against Oklahoma City then Darvin Ham will have his full roster available to him for one of the first times this season.

The Lakers’ starting lineup has consistently been changing with so many guys in and out of the lineup. Reaves has started in 12 of the 36 games he has played, so it will be interesting to see what role he returns in this time. Ham has typically liked to bring him off the bench due to Reaves’ chemistry with Russell Westbrook so it’s likely that will be the case on Tuesday and moving forward.

Westbrook remaining professional despite trade rumors

In addition to Reaves, Westbrook’s name has also been involved in a number of trade rumors whether it be for Irving or other potential deals.

After the Lakers’ recent loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, Westbrook was asked about those trade rumors and said he will continue to remain professional, understanding the NBA is a business. The NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday at 12 p.m. PT so there should only be a few days left of speculation before a resolution for Westbrook and others.

