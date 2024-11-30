Lakers Injury Update: Bronny James To Be Re-Evaluated In One Week With Left Heel Contusion

The Los Angeles Lakers announced on Friday that rookie second-round pick Bronny James was examined by team doctors for a left heel contusion. The Lakers added that the contusion is healing but Bronny will be re-evaluated in one week.

James hasn’t appeared in a game since Nov. 10 against the Toronto Raptors but has made two G League appearances for the South Bay Lakers. In those two contests, Bronny is averaging 5.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks.

Bronny, of course, is the son of Lakers superstar LeBron James with the duo making NBA history as the first father-son duo to play together in an NBA game. Bronny would later score his first career NBA points in his hometown of Cleveland against the Cavaliers.

The pressure and scrutiny on James has been immense since the moment the Lakers took him with the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Many feel the only reason the Lakers drafted him was to appease LeBron and that he is undeserving of his spot on the team. The Lakers have regularly said he is a long-term developmental project that will need time to grow into the player they feel he can become.

Much of his potential comes on the defensive side of the ball and that has shown itself during his time on the court in both the NBA and G League. Bronny’s struggles shooting the ball have been noted, but he has also come up with some strong defensive plays as well.

Any injury is obviously a setback to his development, but Bronny has shown great work ethic and will do everything possible to get back on the court as soon as possible. He has drawn nothing but praise from his coaches and teammates on that front and he is surely anxious to continue his path in the NBA.

Charles Barkley criticizes Lakers’ handling of Bronny James

One high-profile critic of the Lakers and how they have handled everything having to do with Bronny James is Turner Sports analyst Charles Barkley. The NBA Hall of Famer recently had a lot to say about this saga so far and most of it wasn’t positive.

Barkley noted that the Opening Night moment with Bronny and LeBron James was beautiful, but feels that Bronny isn’t ready to be an NBA player and should be in the G League as he feels he won’t improve sitting on the Lakers bench. Barkley also criticized the team’s decision to only play Bronny in G League home games, believing the Lakers are doing James a disservice and making themselves look bad in the process.

