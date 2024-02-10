Lakers Injury Update: Cam Reddish Hopeful To Return After All-Star Break

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that Cam Reddish has been cleared by team doctors to begin an on-court progression and ramp-up, with hopes of returning to game play following the NBA All-Star break.

Reddish has missed the past nine games for Los Angeles after suffering an ankle sprain in the team’s loss to the L.A. Clippers. The former lottery pick has been hobbled with a groin injury throughout the 2023-24 season and has only appeared in 35 games so far.

Head coach Darvin Ham was happy with the news and explained what the Lakers have missed with Reddish out of the lineup. “It’s great news,” Ham said before Friday’s game. “Anytime you can get healthy bodies back, it’s great news.

“Just his on-ball defending, his point of attack defense, his length, his ability to playmake off the dribble, catch-and-shoot 3s, his size, the way he chases down 50-50 balls and comes up with offensive rebounds. Just his knack and his great feet, great hands at that size. He definitely makes an impact when you have him in your lineup.”

Reddish started the season coming off the bench, but was later promoted the starting lineup because of his length and defense. Reddish was one of the league leaders in deflections and steals before going down with an ankle sprain, so his eventual return should be a boost defensively.

Good health has been hard to come by for Los Angeles again, and LeBron James emphasized that the team’s season has come down to who’s available. Although Reddish is nearing a return, key players like Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent remain sidelined.

The prevailing thought was the Lakers would make some sort of move at the NBA trade deadline because of how shorthanded they were, but the front office decided that standing pat was the best course of action. However, L.A. still has a chance to add to the roster via the buyout market.

Until then though, it’ll be worth monitoring Reddish’s rehab progress and if he’ll be able to return shortly after the break.

Lakers frontrunners to sign Spencer Dinwiddie

Vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka revealed that the Lakers are looking for another ball-handling guard to shore up their backcourt rotation. One popular name to watch out for is Spencer Dinwiddie, who was waived by the Toronto Raptors.

Once Dinwiddie clears waives, the Lakers are reportedly the favorites to sign him. He was at Friday night’s game, sitting with Pelinka.

