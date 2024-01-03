Lakers Injury Update: Cam Reddish Probable, D’Angelo Russell Doubtful & Rui Hachimura Ruled Out Against Heat

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report ahead of their home matchup against the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

Anthony Davis (left ankle sprain/bone bruise) and Cam Reddish (left groin soreness) are considered probable to play against the Heat, while LeBron James (non-COVID illness) is questionable and D’Angelo Russell (tailbone contusion) is doubtful.

Rui Hachimura (left calf strain) and Gabe Vincent (left knee surgery) were ruled out.

Injuries have been a constant theme for the Lakers for years, and the 2023-24 season is no different as several players have been in and out of the lineup. When Hachimura was forced to exit in the first quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans, it only emphasized Davis’ point that the team’s biggest downfall would be their health.

Hachimura’s injury doesn’t seem severe, though it is unfortunate that he’s going to miss the game against Miami and potentially more. Hachimura was already dealing with a nasal fracture, so he’s had some bad luck.

On the bright side, Reddish appears set to return to the lineup after missing their most recent game against the Pelicans. Reddish has been managing a groin injury throughout the season, but with several days off to rest he should be good to go.

Meanwhile, Russell’s status for the marquee game against the Heat remains in the air after hurting his tailbone in the loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Russell took an offensive foul in the third quarter and was unable to return. He was then subsequently ruled out against New Orleans the next day and now looks like he will miss his second straight game.

All three have been mainstays in Darvin Ham’s rotation, so while it’s good Reddish should be in the mix, not having Russell would put some more strain on James and Davis.

James himself isn’t a lock to play against his former team as he’s been bothered by an illness recently. James was considered questionable this past weekend, and while he managed to suit up, he didn’t look quite like himself.

Unfortunately, no one is going to feel sorry for the Lakers when they have to play a Heat squad who’s looking to bounce back with a win.

Anthony Davis: Lakers must take advantage of home-heavy schedule in January

The month of December was a tough one for L.A. as they spent most of it on the road playing against quality opponents. However, January is a different story as they’ll be at Crypto.com Arena for the majority of it and Davis emphasized how important it is for the team to take advantage.

