Lakers Injury Update: Cam Reddish Returning Friday Against 76ers; Gabe Vincent & Jarred Vanderbilt Still Making Progress

The stretch run of the NBA season is here and the Los Angeles Lakers are still holding out hope that three of their most important role players will be able to return. Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt have been working hard and progressing in their rehab and the team got some positive news regarding all three.

Vincent’s return is imminent as it was recently said that the last step for him is just to regain his conditioning and head coach Darvin Ham noted that the point guard is still going through his process, which is also the case for Vanderbilt. Ham expects Reddish to be back in the lineup on Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers though.

“He’s doing his individual process, it’s still ongoing. But it’s ongoing in a really positive way,” Ham said of Vincent after Wednesday’s practice. “Same for Vando. Cam was able to participate today and we foresee him playing on Friday.”

The Lakers signed Vincent this offseason to give the team a shooter and defender at the point guard position, but he has played just five games this year after undergoing knee surgery. The Lakers have had major issues defending opposing point guards and getting Vincent back would be a huge boost on that front, the same could be said for Vanderbilt.

Ham also discussed how long it will take those guys to get up to speed once they’re back in the lineup.

“It’s different for different guys and different type of players,” Ham said. “If you’re an offensive guy, it takes some time to get your game legs under you. If you’re a defensive guy like I was, it’s just a matter of getting out there and getting your conditioning up. But you do the little things, you try to find yourself on the defensive end first and making sure you’re lockstep with what guys are doing on that end of the floor and then offensively, what it is that you do, just don’t try to force it or push it. Just let the game come to you.”

The loss of Vanderbilt was a huge blow for the Lakers as he was finally rounding back into form and making a big impact for the team. His defensive prowess is well known, but he was also finding his stride offensively, having scored in double-figures in four of his last five games played.

The Lakers’ road to the playoffs is a tough one as they will have to go through the Play-In Tournament once again and while there is still time to climb up the standings some, there isn’t much. Getting Reddish, Vincent and Vanderbilt back in uniform providing a positive impact would help this team immensely.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham re-charged after 20-year reunion with 2004 Pistons

The pressure will also be on Darvin Ham to help get these Lakers on track and into the playoffs and a little trip down memory lane has gotten him in a better mindset. Ham recently traveled to Detroit for the 20-year reunion of the 2004 Detroit Pistons Championship team of which he was a part of and he says it re-charged him.

“All these years later, it’s just like we never skipped a beat. That was a serious brotherhood and it remains to be to this day, all of us. Just the winning culture that franchise is about, well, was about and eventually they’ll get back to that, hopefully. That place always has a special place in my heart and just being around my guys, we all keep in touch so it wasn’t like what’s been going on, what’s up with this.

“But just to see what everyone has done in the basketball world since we were all a part of that special group in ’04, it definitely filled my cup up over the rim. Just like a recharge. Everyone wishing me well, giving their thoughts on what they’re been seeing, everyone watching us closely obviously, especially those guys. Just the reassurance of continuing to do you and be you, keep competing your ass off and we love you, got you back. All of that. So it was exactly what the doctor ordered.”

