Lakers Injury Update: Cam Reddish To Be Re-Evaluated In Two Weeks

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that Cam Reddish has a right ankle sprain and will be re-evaluated in about two weeks.

This is a tough break for Reddish, who has dealt with a number of minor injuries this season. The wing recently missed some time with groin and knee issues. This ankle sprain took place during Tuesday’s loss to the Clippers.

While contesting a 3-pointer by James Harden, Reddish came down on the Clippers star’s foot and rolled his ankle. He was immediately in a lot of pain and was forced to go back to the locker room, although he eventually returned to the game.

He rolled the ankle pretty good though, so it’s not surprising to see that he will now miss at least a couple weeks of action. The Lakers are set to begin a season-long six-game road trip that Reddish will likely miss all of.

By the time they return home for a game on Feb. 8, the NBA trade deadline will have passed. While Reddish’s name hasn’t really come up in any rumors, there definitely is a possibility that he is dealt before the deadline and therefore has played his last game as a Laker.

Regardless, Reddish has done a nice job for L.A. this season after signing a veteran minimum contract with the team over the summer.

Overall in 35 games (26 starts), Reddish has averaged 6.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 40.5% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range. Reddish’s real impact has come on the defensive end of the floor, where he has often guarded the opposing team’s best perimeter player, something the Lakers will miss in his absence.

While missing time with an injury is never ideal, it is at least good to see that Reddish avoided any sort of fracture that will keep him out long-term. In the meantime though, the Lakers will need to continue their surge towards the playoffs without the 24-year-old.

Cam Reddish open to criticism from Lakers coach Darvin Ham

Reddish is a former lottery pick that has bounced around the league so far in his young career. With that being the case, when he came to the Lakers he made it clear that he was open to any and all criticism from head coach Darvin Ham and the rest of the staff in order to improve his game.

“Before we signed Cam, he and I had several conversations,” Ham said recently. “Once we signed him, he told me, Coach, just be straight up and clear with me. Whatever you need me to do, whatever I’m not doing, just shoot straight. I said, oh, you got the right guy. Cam is phenomenal.”

