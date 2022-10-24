Lakers Injury Update: Cole Swider To Be Reevaluated In 4 Weeks With Navicular Stress Reaction Of Right Foot

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that team doctors have diagnosed two-way forward Cole Swider with a navicular stress reaction of the right foot. Swider will be reevaluated in approximately four weeks, and further updates will be provided at that time.

This is some more rough news for the Lakers, who have already had to deal with some key injuries in the first week of the season.

In addition to Swider, the Lakers are also currently without both Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant due to thumb injuries. Troy Brown Jr. also missed time with a back issue although he was able to return and make his Lakers debut in Sunday’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Swider originally signed a two-way contract with the Lakers after going undrafted out of Syracuse. His shooting ability was extremely impressive during Summer League and is something the Lakers could sorely use right now. As a team, the Lakers have started the season shooting just 21.2% from 3 which is by far the worst in the league.

While Swider is just a rookie and has a long way to go to develop other areas of his game, it would have been interesting to see what he could do if given a chance given the team’s shooting woes.

That opportunity will have to wait at least a month and likely longer though as he now begins a rehab process for the foot injury.

South Bay Lakers announce training camp roster

The start of the G League season is just around the corner, and with that, the Lakers’ affiliate South Bay Lakers announced their training camp roster.

Among the notable names were Swider, Scotty Pippen Jr., Shaquille Harrison and Jay Huff.

Once Swider is able to return from injury, he will likely see a lot of time in the G League not only to ensure he is fully healthy, but also to further develop his game while getting consistent playing time.

