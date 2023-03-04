Lakers Injury Update: D’Angelo Russell Ruled Out Against Warriors With Ankle Sprain
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Author

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that D’Angelo Russell has been ruled out of Saturday afternoon’s game against the Golden State Warriors with a right ankle sprain.

It will mark the fifth straight game missed for Russell, who injured the ankle the last time the Lakers played the Warriors at Crypto.com Arena.

The Lakers originally said that it would not be a serious injury, but it appears the healing process is going slower than had hoped for Russell.

Darvin Ham did offer a positive update before Friday night’s game though, saying Russell has begun ramping up by scrimmaging with the team’s “stay ready” group.

“We set up some playgroups for him. We don’t want to have a guy go from not playing in an NBA game to throwing him back out there. There’s steps such as playgroups that we have to see how he responds to that, how his body responds to the ankle specifically and we’ll go from there. And he’s in the process of doing all that.”

With only 18 games to play, the Lakers are running out of time to get back in the postseason picture. Every game matters, so it’s unfortunate that Russell is still unable to play for L.A. Ankle injuries can be tricky though, so there’s no choice but to keep him out until he’s 100% healthy.

In the absence of both Russell and LeBron James, two of the best playmakers on the team, the Lakers have struggled offensively. Dennis Schroder has been the team’s primary ball-handler and point guard for the time being, but he recently has been dealing with an ankle sprain of his own and could use some help.

With Russell missing Sunday’s game against the Golden State Warriors, the next possible opportunity for a return is on Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Mike Brown Hints at Reserve Role for Metta World Peace

The Lakers off-season continues to raise more questions than answers as the…

Lakers Rumors & News Recap: LeBron, Melo and Kobe in 2014?

The 2013-14 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers hasn’t even begun…
LeBron James, Lakers

LeBron James, Anthony Davis & JaVale McGee Among Lakers To Band Together With Social Media Message Amidst Protests In Response To Death Of George Floyd

The recent death of George Floyd at the hands of the police in Minneapolis has sent shockwaves through the…

Nuggets Enter Staples Center and Pull Off Upset; Lakers’ Winning Streak Snapped

The Los Angeles Lakers got their first chance to play the new-look…