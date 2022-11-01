Lakers Injury Update: Dennis Schroder Doing Individual Work But Will Be Evaluated In 1 Week

As has normally been the case in recent years, the Los Angeles Lakers have been hit by the injury bug early in the 2022-23 season.

One of the key players they have been without is Dennis Schroder, who signed with the team late in the offseason after an impressive showing for Germany in EuroBasket.

Schroder was late to training camp due to a visa issue and then in his first preseason game, the point guard injured his thumb and required surgery. The Lakers originally said Schroder would be reevaluated 3-4 weeks after the surgery and it appears to be getting close to that point.

According to Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group, Schroder got in some individual work during practice on Tuesday and will be evaluated in a week:

We’re seeing Dennis Schröder do individual work with Phil Handy, including dribbling and shooting with his injured right hand, after practice today. Darvin Ham says he hasn’t been cleared for contact yet, but he’s about “a week to 10 days out.” — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) November 1, 2022

Lakers clarify this is merely an estimate, he’s scheduled to be evaluated in a week: https://t.co/sSCJYQmVs1 — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) November 1, 2022

Here is a short video of Schroder doing individual work at practice on Tuesday, via Brad Turner of the L.A. Times:

Dennis Schroder getting in some work. He’s 10 days or so away pic.twitter.com/DQN7GvPs50 — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) November 1, 2022

Even if Schroder is still a ways from being able to participate in contact practice, it is good to see that he is making progress.

After his impressive performance in EuroBasket, the Lakers can surely use his dribble penetration, playmaking ability and defensive intensity in their backcourt.

Thomas Bryant likely not far behind Schroder

Schroder isn’t the only Lakers player out with a thumb injury right now as Thomas Bryant is as well, undergoing the same exact surgery just a couple of days after his teammate.

The Lakers have not provided an update on Bryant but considering it is the same injury, he is likely not far behind Schroder in his rehab.

