Lakers Injury Update: Dennis Schroder to Miss 3-4 Weeks After Undergoing Procedure On Injured Thumb

The 2022-23 regular season hasn’t even started yet for the Los Angeles Lakers and they are already seeing key players go down with injuries.

Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Lonnie Walker IV and Troy Brown Jr. all missed time in the preseason with various ailments although Brown is the only one expected to miss regular season games.

The Lakers have also been without Dennis Schroder for most of camp as he had trouble getting a visa to return from Germany and EuroBasket’s summer tournament.

After returning to the Lakers, Schroder only played limited minutes in one regular season game before suffering an injury himself. The Lakers did various tests on the point guard and came to the conclusion that he needed a procedure that would keep Schroder out for at least the first month of the season, per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet:

This is both good news and bad news for the Lakers as while it’s not ideal that Schroder could miss a month of action, it seems that they avoided the worst with this injury. It had previously been reported that the Lakers feared Schroder suffered a long-term injury.

The good thing for the Lakers is that their roster is very guard-heavy so they can still put together a rotation that includes Westbrook, Walker, Austin Reaves, Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn in the backcourt in Schroder’s absence.

Davis praises Schroder’s defensive ability

Now teammates for the second time, Anthony Davis is very aware of what Schroder will bring to the Lakers, specifically on the defensive end of the floor.

“He’s great on the ball,” the Lakers forward said after a recent practice. “Even today, first day in practice and we all took three dribbles and we had to give it up so with him and [Patrick Beverley] in that backcourt defensively, that’s what he brings – 94 feet.”

“Pat will probably get mad because he calls himself Mr. 94, but both of those guys are able to contain the ball. He brings a different dynamic to our team, for sure.”

