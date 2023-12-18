Lakers Injury Update: Gabe Vincent Listed As Out Against Knicks

Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent has missed all but the first four games of this season with left knee effusion although recent reports have indicated that he is targeting a return on Monday night against the New York Knicks.

The Lakers had a practice on Sunday and later released their injury report though, which had Vincent listed as out for the game against the Knicks. It’s possible that Vincent can be upgrade on Monday and be able to play, but by the looks of it, it seems that the target return date was a bit premature.

In Vincent’s absence, the Lakers have been shorthanded at the guard position. Vincent was the team’s big offseason signing with their midlevel exception and he was brought in to help with their point of attack defense while also being able to run the offense and hit timely shots.

That is what the Lakers have been missing so they will surely welcome him back to the lineup whenever he’s ready, even if it’s on a minutes restriction. Depth has been an issue for L.A. this season although guys are finally starting to get healthy.

Elsewhere on the Lakers’ injury report, D’Angelo Russell look to be making his return after being listed as probable with a non-COVID illness, and Cam Reddish isn’t on the injury report at all.

They and Anthony Davis (left adductor/hip spasm) missed Friday’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs with minor injuries although Darvin Ham did not seem concerned at the time that any would miss significant time. Davis and Reddish are both listed as questionable, as are LeBron James (left calf contusion) and Christian Wood (non-COVID illness), while Jarred Vanderbilt (low back spasm) is probable.

Lakers raising In-Season Tournament banner before game vs. Knicks

Monday’s game against the Knicks is a special one as it marks the first home game for the Lakers after winning the NBA’s first In-Season Tournament.

After much debate, the Lakers have decided that they will raise a banner for winning the NBA Cup and will do so before the contest against New York.

While many fans aren’t happy about the Lakers raising a banner for something that isn’t an NBA Championship, it is worth noting that the banner will be different than all of their other ones. Additionally, the team will not raise a new banner for future NBA Cup wins, instead just adding the year to this same banner they’re raising on Monday.

