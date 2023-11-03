Lakers Injury Update: Gabe Vincent To Be Re-Evaluated In Two Weeks

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that Gabe Vincent will re-evaluated in two weeks with left knee effusion, putting him out for at least the next handful of games.

The Lakers begin a four-game road trip on Saturday night against the Orlando Magic that also includes games against his former team the Miami Heat as well as the Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns.

Vincent missed the Lakers’ game on Wednesday night against the Clippers after suffering the knee injury in the win over the Magic on Monday. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said that his knee swelled up and after being evaluated, the injury is serious enough that he will miss some time.

It’s been a rough start to the year as far as injuries go for the Lakers as Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Taurean Prince have all missed time. For a new team looking to build continuity, it is not ideal to have so many key pieces out this early in the season.

Vincent missed the second half of the preseason with a back issue and although he was able to return for the season opener, he has not looked like himself at all in the four games he has played. The first-year Lakers guard is averaging six points and three assists while shooting 39.3% from the field and 7.1% from 3-point range.

With him being re-evaluated in two weeks, he likely will miss even more time so the Lakers will be shorthanded in the backcourt for the time being. Max Christie finally got a chance in the rotation in Wednesday’s win over the Clippers and played solid defense, so he will likely continue to get more opportunities along with Cam Reddish off the bench.

Hachimura in concussion protocol

The Lakers have also been without another key bench piece the last two games after Rui Hachimura suffered a left eye contusion. After continuing to show symptoms of a concussion, he was placed in the league’s protocol so will miss some time moving forward as well.

