Lakers Injury Update: Jalen Hood-Schifino Undergoes Lumbar Microdiscectomy Procedure

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that rookie guard Jalen Hood-Schifino underwent a successful lumbar microdiscectomy back procedure on Thursday. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

Given where the Lakers are at in the season and Hood-Schifino’s lack of a role throughout his rookie year, it is likely that he has played his last game for L.A. in the 2023-24 campaign.

Hood-Schifino as only appeared in 21 games for the Lakers this season, mostly in garbage time, and he has averaged 1.6 points in 5.2 minutes per contest.

The 20-year-old has found much more success playing for the South Bay Lakers in the G League though, averaging 22 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists while shooting 47.3% from the field and 43.2% from 3-point range in 35.4 minutes across 15 games.

Even if Hood-Schifino isn’t able to return this season, his status will still be worth monitoring moving forward as players going into their second year usually play in the NBA’s annual Summer League in July. That would give Hood-Schifino a chance to show the improvements he made during his rookie season against similar competition, although if his back is not yet recovered then the Lakers will surely be cautious.

It’s unclear exactly when Hood-Schifino suffered the injury or if he was playing through it for a period, but the hope is that he will be able to make a full recovery by next season. While Hood-Schifino’s rookie season was a bit underwhelming, he still has a lot of potential just one year removed from being drafted in the first round out of Indiana.

Darvin Ham discusses Christian Wood’s loss for Lakers

Hood-Schifino isn’t the only Lakers player that had to go under the knife recently as Christian Wood also underwent surgery on his injured knee.

Wood also does not have a timetable for a return and head coach Darvin Ham detailed how big of a loss that is for L.A.

“Yeah, his skillset, his ability to defensive rebound, his ability to be able to stretch the floor,” Ham said. It’s a huge blow. But it obviously was something that he needed to get taken care of and we’ll get him back right.”

