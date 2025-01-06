Lakers Injury Update: Jarred Vanderbilt Making ‘Real Progress’ For Return To Play

Although the Los Angeles Lakers have been playing some of their best basketball of the 2024-25 season, there’s room for improvement as players like Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood work their way back the court.

Neither Vanderbilt nor Wood has been able to play this season yet due to injury, though the former has been sorely missed as a true versatile defender and energy provider. Vanderbilt is one of the Lakers’ best defenders on the roster and the team has been forced to rely on others like Max Christie and newly-acquired Dorian Finney-Smith to handle the most difficult perimeter assignments.

Vanderbilt has been recovering from offseason surgery to both his feet, and more recently some knee soreness, but has been progressing as he recently return to participate in the non-contact portion of practice.

Prior to Los Angeles’ game against the Houston Rockets, head coach JJ Redick said Vanderbilt is ramping up his return to play process and is making real progress, via Dan Woike of L.A. Times:

JJ Redick says Jarred Vanderbilt knee issue has dissipated has gone down and he’s ramping up for return to play. Said the progress is real. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) January 5, 2025

This is the positive update that the organization and the fans have been waiting for as Vanderbilt has taken longer than expected to recover. The initial prognosis was that he’d be able to return earlier in the regular season, but his debut date will now be closer to the midway point of the year.

While it sounds like Vanderbilt’s avoided any additional delays, he could still be at least a couple of weeks away from actually playing. Given his injury history and his current rehab process, it wouldn’t be surprising for Redick and the team to proceed with extra caution.

Once Vanderbilt does return, though, it opens up even more lineup combinations for Redick who has said he wants to be more physical on the floor. Vanderbilt is a negative on the offensive end, but he brings value on the offensive boards and even as an additional playmaker.

Defensively is where Vanderbilt can make his biggest impact as he is great at defending perimeter players and can switch nearly one through five.

Lakers desire to acquire speed and athleticism over a center

The frontcourt depth has been tested all year long, and the Lakers are expected to make one more trade to bolster the roster. While reports have L.A. looking at centers, they are reportedly prioritizing speed and athleticism.

