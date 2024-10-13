Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt has not seen the floor much over the last year. He played in only 29 games last season with heel and foot injuries, and those foot injuries have carried into the offseason. He underwent operations on both feet after suffering a mid-foot sprain in his right foot and a bone spur in his left.

There haven’t been many updates surrounding the defensive-minded forward, but the Lakers need Vanderbilt healthy. He is one of the only true wings on the roster, and him missing significant time would be a killer to the team’s depth on the perimeter, especially on the defensive end.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick provided an update on Vanderbilt that was a mixed bag of good and bad news. Things have not changed in terms of a targeted return, but Vanderbilt is still not ramping up to necessary stages of the rehab process, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“He’s following our ramp-up protocol. He has not done any contact work, he has not participated in any non-contact in practice. But we’re still trying to target the beginning of the season. He hasn’t had any setbacks, he’s continuing to ramp up… Our ramp-up process, we’re on sort of target. It remains to be seen when he’ll be available, but not setbacks as he continues to work his way back.”

The Lakers have routinely been cagey about exact injury updates, and this one from Redick is no different. It seems as though not much has changed in recent weeks and that — while he is progressing — Vanderbilt is still not ready for legitimate on-court action.

If the Lakers are hopeful to get him back in the lineup by Opening Night, that gives him less than two weeks to quickly run through the final stages of the rehab process. But it does feel possible that the Lakers are going to have to prepare for more time without their defensive stalwart.

Lakers guard Austin Reaves day-to-day

The Lakers were missing one starter in their preseason victory over the Milwaukee Bucks as Austin Reaves sat out with a minor ankle issue. As it is just the preseason, JJ Redick and the rest of the staff are going to exercise caution in ensuring the overall health of Reaves.

The fourth-year guard is expected to play a major role in Redick’s offense this season, operating more on the ball as a primary creator while still maintaining important defensive duties as well. This doesn’t seem to be any major injury, but the Lakers are still being careful with Reaves at the moment.

Reaves participated only in the non-contact portion of practice for the Lakers on Saturday and is considered day-to-day going forward.

