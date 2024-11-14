Lakers Injury Update: Jaxson Hayes Hopeful For Quick Recovery

Jaxson Hayes has been an important part of the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation to begin the 2024-25 season as he’s one of the few true big men on the roster.

Hayes has been operating as the backup center behind Anthony Davis and has done well in his limited role. In the team’s win recent win against the Toronto Raptors, he filled in for Davis who left the game early due to an eye injury and performed admirably.

Unfortunately, Hayes injured his ankle at practice and is set to be re-evaluated in a week or two. The Lakers’ injury luck has been horrid the past few seasons and this is the latest blow for the roster.

Hayes showed up to Crypto.com Arena in a walking boot ahead of Los Angeles’ game against the Memphis Grizzlies and said he’s hoping for a quick recovery, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Hayes arrived at the Grizzlies game Wednesday in a walking boot. He says he feels improvement since yesterday and is hopeful for a quick recovery. https://t.co/SkZNRu2Hpx — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 14, 2024

Head coach JJ Redick revealed it was an unlucky situation and that Christian Koloko will soak up the backup center minutes in his absence.

“Disappointed,” Redick said. “Feel for Jaxson, especially coming off the last two games that he had for us. Kind of a freak play in practice. He was going against coaches and he didn’t land on an ankle, it was just an awkward kind of fall and his ankle rolling with no contact.

“So I’m bummed for Jaxson. Talked to him today, he’s in good spirits. He recognizes his importance for our team and we’re gonna rely on Christian Koloko to fill those minutes and depending on matchups, there may be opportunities to play small. But we’re very confident and comfortable with Christian.”

The modest bright side is that Hayes’ sprain wasn’t worse and should presumably be able to return to play sooner rather than later assuming there are no setbacks. In the meantime, though, Redick will likely also need to lean on players like Rui Hachimura and even LeBron James to soak up some minutes at center given Koloko is still ramping back up after being cleared to play.

Austin Reaves praises Jaxson Hayes for filling in for Anthony Davis

Jaxson Hayes did well subbing in for Antbony Davis against the Raptors as he ran the floor hard and was active defensively. Austin Reaves praised Hayes for stepping up and helping the Lakers stay afloat with Davis off the floor.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!