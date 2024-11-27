Lakers Injury Update: Jaxson Hayes Reaggravated Right Ankle Sprain

Jaxson Hayes made his return to the lineup on Tuesday night for NBA Cup action against the Phoenix Suns. He played 17 minutes in the Los Angeles Lakers lineup, finishing with seven points and four rebounds in a 27-point loss. But it seems his return may have been short-lived.

The Lakers desperately needed Hayes back, as they had only two true centers on their entire roster with Anthony Davis and two-way player Christian Koloko. It was not a winning formula that was contributing to one of the worst defenses in the league.

But their desperation could have resulted in Hayes coming back quicker than what was healthiest, and it seems as though Hayes could miss some more time with the same injury, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

The Lakers say that Jaxson Hayes reaggravated the same ankle issue that kept him out of the lineup for two weeks. His status will be updated tomorrow afternoon ahead of the second night of the back-to-back in San Antonio. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 27, 2024

This is a huge blow to the Lakers rotation as if Hayes is to miss another stretch of time, L.A. will once again only have two centers to work with on a nightly basis. The Lakers already have the 27th-ranked defense in the NBA and are only 0.6 points per 100 possessions away from having the worst defense in the sport.

While Hayes is not an elite defender on his own, having another big body to hover the paint could have at least given some relief to Davis and allowed him to play with more energy on that end when he is on the floor. But even Davis’ defense has started to slip given all he’s been asked to do in head coach JJ Redick’s scheme.

It remains to be seen how long Hayes will be out, but he appeared to roll the ankle in the final minute of the game and immediately limped back to the locker room to get it looked at.

JJ Redick: Lakers need to address defensive woes

JJ Redick called the team’s poor third quarter against the Denver Nuggets an aberration, but it appears he may have been wrong.

Redick was forced to see the Lakers get trampled on in the third quarter against the Suns again on Tuesday night, leading to a 127-100 blowout loss.

Offensively Los Angeles had its moments, but it was the defense that was absolutely terrible. Redick acknowledged some of the woes defensively are simply due to the personnel available.

L.A. lacks speed and athleticism, especially at the guard spots. So it’s easier for teams to get into the painted area and compromise the defense. Redick and his staff can plan all they want, but the reality is the roster is missing the pieces to make the system and schemes work.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!