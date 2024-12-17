Lakers Injury Update: Jaxson Hayes Working On Strengthening Ankle

The Los Angeles Lakers’ frontcourt depth has been tested to begin the season as Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood have yet to play while Jaxson Hayes has missed time as well.

Hayes missed six games after spraining his right ankle. He was able to return against the Phoenix Suns although he re-aggravated the injury at the end of the game and has now missed the Lakers’ last nine games since.

It remains to be seen when Hayes will be able to return to the lineup, but head coach JJ Redick said after practice on Tuesday that there should be an update soon.

“Jaxson is continuing to work to strengthen his ankle. We’ll likely have an update early next week in terms of what return to play looks like. But right now, the focus for him is just on strengthening that ankle,” Redick said.

Until Hayes is able to return, two-way center Christian Koloko will continue to see minutes as the primary backup center to Anthony Davis. L.A. has also gone small at times depending on the matchup.

Regardless, getting Hayes back will be a big boost as he was giving the Lakers solid minutes to begin the season with his size and energy.

Overall in 11 games (one start) this season, Hayes has averaged 6.4 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 72% from the floor.

Redick stated that Hayes will not be going to Sacramento with the Lakers for their two games against the Kings this week. Beyond that, Hayes’ status is unknown although the hope is that he will be back on the court soon, whether that be on Christmas Day or shortly after.

Lakers center Christian Wood takes next step in recovery

One of the Lakers’ other centers Christian Wood is also currently out with a knee injury. He is making progress as well and will begin live work with coaches this week, according to JJ Redick.

“With Christian, he continues to progress,” Redick said after practice on Tuesday. “We don’t have necessarily a set date for his return to play with us, but the progress has been good. He’s gonna stay back and do live against the coaching associates while we’re in Sacramento, which is a big step forward for him.”

Once Wood and Hayes are able to return, the Lakers will be able to get a better look at what their center rotation can be leading up to the trade deadline.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!