Lakers Injury Update: Kendrick Nunn Is ‘Getting Close’ To Making Season Debut But Still No Timeline For Return

Kendrick Nunn remains the only player on the Los Angeles Lakers roster who is yet to make his 2021-22 season debut, pausing with a knee injury he suffered in the preseason.

L.A. initially hoped the bone bruise in Nunn’s knee would sideline the guard for two to three weeks. However, the 26-year-old has already been out of action for nearly three months with mid-December reports suggesting he could return in January.

In the latest update on Nunn’s injury, head coach Frank Vogel said the former Miami Heat guard is “getting close” to making his comeback. However, Vogel didn’t give any estimates on when he hopes to have the player back with the rest of the team.

“He’s making progress,” Vogel said after Monday’s practice. “He’s doing more and more on the court. I just talked to one of our assistant coaches about the work he did today and he definitely looks like he’s getting closer to where we need him. Still don’t have a timetable on it other than to say he’s getting close.”

Even though Nunn was expected to play a major role for the Lakers in 2021-22, Vogel now said the coaching staff needs to see the guard play first to figure out how exactly he can fit into L.A.’s system.

“In terms of how we plan on using him, you got to throw him into the mix and see what he looks like in our system before we can make any real determinations of what his role is gonna be. But we love what his game is, he can shoot the three, play make in the pick-and-roll game, and also to be a second-side attacker when you’ve got Bron, Russ and AD with the basketball.

“So he’s a talented young man and someone we really think can help us.”

Nunn averaged 14.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists for the Heat last season, shooting 48.5% from the field and 38.1% from the 3-point land.

Lakers make Rajon Rondo’s trade to Cavaliers official

The Lakers have confirmed they have traded Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a three-team deal that involved Denzel Valentine — who ended up on the New York Knicks.

As part of the transaction, L.A. has acquired the draft rights to Louis Labeyrie. But most notably, the move opened up a roster spot for the Lakers and is believed to have saved them about $4 million in salary and luxury tax.

