Lakers Injury Update: Kendrick Nunn Set To Ramp Up Activity Again During Rehab

The Los Angeles Lakers had high hopes for Kendrick Nunn, signing the guard to one of just two non-minimum contracts they offered last summer.

Nunn penned a two-year $10.25 million deal with the Lakers, coming off a strong sophomore season with the Miami Heat. The guard averaged 14.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, shooting 48.5% from the field and 38.1% from downtown in 2020-21.

But Nunn is yet to make his season debut for the Lakers, as he’s been ruled out with a bone bruise since the preseason. The 26-year-old has also suffered a number of setbacks during rehab, further delaying his return.

However, the Lakers hope Nunn will still play for them this season, as head coach Frank Vogel said L.A. will make another attempt at increasing the intensity of the 26-year-old’s training.

“K. Nunn is, coming out of the break, gonna ramp up his work again and see how the knee responds, but will still remain out.”

The last time the Lakers ramped up Nunn’s training activity in January, the knee didn’t respond well and the guard had to pull back from his workload. The setback extended the timeline for the guard’s comeback until late March.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis off crutches but still moves ‘gingerly’

Also, Vogel recently provided an update on Anthony Davis’ foot injury, which he suffered in the win over the Utah Jazz.

“He was here today,” the head coach said after the team reconvened following the All-Star break. “Moving around gingerly without crutches, but obviously it’s gonna be a long road for him.”

The latest reports claimed Davis would spend another four to five weeks on the sidelines. That would allow the forward to come back about five games before the end of the regular season, giving the 28-year-old a little time to get back in rhythm before the Lakers’ likely participation in the Play-In Tournament.

