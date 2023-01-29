Lakers Injury Update: LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Austin Reaves Ruled Out Against Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report for Monday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) and Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) have been ruled out. Austin Reaves (left hamstring strain) has also been ruled out as he will be reevaluated in about a week.

Additionally, Lonnie Walker IV (left knee tendinitis) is listed as probable so he should be good to play, his second game back after returning on Saturday night against the Boston Celtics.

With that game going to overtime and both James and Davis playing extended minutes, it makes sense that they are sitting out Monday against Brooklyn, who will be without Kevin Durant as he continues to rehab his own hamstring injury.

James played 44 minutes against Boston while Davis played 34 with the latter going well over his minutes restriction. The good thing is that Davis is feeling healthy after returning and playing two games since the foot injury, but the Lakers certainly don’t want to overwork him this quickly and put him in danger of re-injury.

Monday night’s game is also the first of a back-to-back with the second game coming on Tuesday against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. James has traditionally loved playing in the famous arena, which may have also contributed to the idea of him sitting out on Monday to be ready for the Knicks game.

At 23-27 and 13th in the Western Conference, the Lakers really can’t afford to be taking games off. James has been carrying a tremendous load since turning 38 years old though and it’s still important to keep the bigger picture in mind when it comes to keeping him healthy.

With that being said though, the Lakers will be severely shorthanded against Brookyln with guys like Dennis Schroder, Russell Westbrook, Thomas Bryant and Walker needing to step up.

Walker felt like a ‘kid in a candy store’ in return

Speaking of Waker, he scored 13 points in 18 minutes in his return to action after missing 14 games with the knee tendinitis. He said after the game that he felt like a ‘kid in a candy store’ being able to play basketball again after missing so much time.

