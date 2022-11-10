Lakers Injury Update: LeBron James Day-To-Day With Left Adductor Strain; Doubtful To Play Against Kings

The Los Angeles Lakers’ nightmare start to the season got even worse on Wednesday night when LeBron James went down with what appeared to be a groin injury late in the loss to the L.A. Clippers.

James has also recently been dealing with a foot issue that forced him to miss a game, and he was not able to return after hurting his groin against the Clippers.

After the game, James said that he did not feel the injury was serious, which was good news, although he still needed to undergo further testing.

It appears James was right in that he avoided the worst as after practice on Thursday, Darvin Ham revealed that James is day-to-day with a left adductor strain, via Shams Charania of The Athletic:

James may miss home games Friday vs. Kings and Sunday vs. Nets, which would give him and the Lakers eight days off until the next contest (Nov. 18 vs. Pistons) to recover from foot and adductor issues. https://t.co/NSjRH7BCQh — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 10, 2022

This is the best news the Lakers could’ve hoped for as James has dealt with groin injuries in the past that forced him to miss an extended period of time.

The Lakers host the Sacramento Kings on Friday and then the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. After that though, they don’t play again until the following Friday so it is possible for James to get eight days of rest while only missing two games.

Regardless though, the Lakers have lost four straight and it now looks like they will be without their biggest star for at least two games. Others such as Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook will need to step up in James’ absence as this Lakers team searches for wins.

