Lakers Injury Update: LeBron James Game-Time Decision For Clash With Cavaliers; Rajon Rondo Probable, Anthony Davis Will Play

The Los Angeles Lakers missed LeBron James badly in the 123-115 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, squandering a 26-point lead and a chance to hold a positive record for the first time this season.

James missed two games with an ankle injury after a collision with Memphis Grizzlies wing Desmond Bane in the 121-118 win earlier this week. The incident looked eerily similar to the ill-famed accident involving the Atlanta Hawks’ Solomon Hill that ruled James for several weeks last season.

But the four-time NBA champion avoided re-aggravating the injury and has dealt with ankle soreness in a different spot than in 2020-21.

After sitting out two games, James is now listed as questionable and will be a true game-time decision for the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, head coach Frank Vogel revealed at Friday morning’s shootaround.

The All-Star forward started the season in fine form, averaging 26 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists over the first three games of the current campaign. He also shot an impressive 48.3% from behind the 3-point line.

If James is able to play then Vogel can breathe a sigh of relief, seeing another one of the injured Lakers return. James joined Trevor Ariza, Talen Horton-Tucker, Wayne Ellington, and Kendrick Nunn on the sidelines after the victory over Memphis.

Meanwhile, Rajon Rondo (ankle) and Anthony Davis (knee) have been dealing with minor injuries of their own. Vogel revealed that Rondo is probable and likely to play against the Cavaliers though, while Davis is good to go.

Davis has been dealing with knee soreness after banged knees with an opponent himself, but he avoided an injury serious enough to keep him out of the game.

Ellington is the other Laker that’s close to returning and will suit up on Friday night although Vogel again doesn’t expect to play the sharpshooter. The head coach revealed he wants Ellington to participate in a full practice before returning to game action, which they haven’t been able to have this week.

James involved in unexpected squabble with Squid Game creator

James found himself entangled in a social media spat with “Squid Game” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk while he was nursing his ankle injury. The Lakers star revealed he watched the Netflix phenomenon but didn’t like the series’ ending, making his feelings known during a press conference.

Dong-hyuk didn’t appreciate the words of criticism and suggested that James write his own show that he could then roast later.

In response, James then wrote on social media: “This can’t be real right??!! I hope not” alongside multiple rolling on the floor laughing emoji.

