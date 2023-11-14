Lakers Injury Update: LeBron James Questionable, Anthony Davis Probable Against Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Lakers have listed star LeBron James as questionable for Tuesday’s night game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to a left calf contusion. Additionally, Anthony Davis is listed as probable for the contest with left hip/adductor spasms.

LeBron sat out the Lakers’ six-point win over the Trail Blazers Sunday night due to the injury suffered the prior contest against Phoenix. Even though he played through it, James admitted that the calf never loosened up that night and he simply had to manage the pain.

Even still, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham insists that the injury is not a major one and won’t keep LeBron out for too long.

“I don’t think it’s anything major,” Ham said. “But the fact that it caused a lot of discomfort in a sensitive area in one of his lower extremities, having the time to have him sit out, manage that, and try to get him ready for the next stretch of games beyond this one, became the top priority.”

Davis’ injury designation is no surprise as the star big man has been back on the court for the past two games and was dominant in leading the way on Sunday with LeBron out. Davis led the way with 30 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three blocks in the Lakers’ second straight win and has gotten right back to the dominant form he showed prior to the injury.

The Lakers also got some positive news elsewhere on the injury front as the team announced that Jarred Vanderbilt has been cleared to begin a “return to play progression.” Obviously he will not be ready to go Tuesday against the Grizzlies, but he is making progress with his left heel bursitis and now looks to be on the road to a return for the purple and gold soon.

Anthony Davis proud of Lakers for stepping up in LeBron James’ absence

With how critical James has been to the success of the Lakers, there were obvious concerns about how the Lakers would fare with him sitting out against Portland. But the team got big contributions from Austin Reaves, Cam Reddish and Rui Hachimura to get the win and Davis was proud of how the team as a whole stepped up with LeBron out.

“Everybody just has to step up when you’re missing a guy like that in all facets of the game from rebounding to playmaking, scoring, defense,” the Lakers big man added. “Guys have to step up and I think guys did tonight.

“Austin made some big shots, TP on the defensive end, Cam on the defensive end, Rui taking the challenge and guarding Jerami Grant. So I think everybody just stepped up and that’s what you do when you have one of your big dogs out.”

