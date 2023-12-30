Lakers Injury Update: LeBron James Questionable Vs. Timberwolves; Cam Reddish Probable

The Los Angeles Lakers have listed superstar LeBron James as questionable against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night due to a non-COVID illness. Additionally, Cam Reddish has been listed as probable after missing Thursday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets due to a groin injury.

The Timberwolves game represents the first night of a back-to-back for the Lakers with another road battle against the New Orleans Pelicans coming on New Years’ Eve. Whenever a back-to-back comes on the schedule, the question becomes if James or Anthony Davis will miss either one of the two outings.

A non-COVID illness is the type of thing to cause James to miss Saturday’s game but be able to make a return for Sunday against the Pelicans. James has missed three games this season with various minor ailments, but this would be his first game missed due to illness.

The Timberwolves sit with the best record in the Western Conference and the second best record in the NBA. James is almost certainly sick, but it would also potentially behoove the Lakers to put everything on beating the Pelicans as opposed to the best team in the conference currently.

But as a consolation, the Lakers are likely to get Reddish back into the lineup after he missed one game with a groin injury. Anytime the term groin injury is used, there is a fear of something more long-term, but Reddish only had to miss the Hornets game after playing only 18 minutes against the Boston Celtics.

Given Reddish’s place as a regular starter and James’ potential illness, it would not be surprising for Reddish to go right back into the starting lineup in his place. Rui Hachimura started in Reddish’s place on Thursday.

Reddish has started every game he’s played since Dec. 2.

Anthony Davis discusses LeBron James being primary ball-handler

James became the de facto point guard in the Lakers new starting lineup of himself, Davis, Jarred Vanderbilt, Taurean Prince and either Hachimura or Reddish. Davis spoke about his thoughts on this move by Darvin Ham and the coaching staff.

“It’s always good things that happen when the ball is in his hands. Obviously he’s an excellent, excellent passer. He can score the ball as well. He makes great reads. He’s a student of the game,” Davis said.

“He’s dissected this game for a long time so he’s seen every coverage and made a lot of great reads throughout his career. So every time we can get the ball in his hands and have him making those plays and those reads, it works out good for us.”

