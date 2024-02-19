Lakers Injury Update: LeBron James Received Treatment On Ankle During Time Off

In the 21st season of his NBA career, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James continues to do things that are unprecedented.

But as he gets set to start in his 20th consecutive NBA All-Star Game, James has been dealing with a nagging ankle injury that kept him out of the Lakers’ final game before the break, a good win over the Utah Jazz.

When speaking to the media ahead of Sunday’s All-Star Game, LeBron revealed that he has been getting treatment on the ankle and likely will be limited for the Western Conference squad.

“That’s most important. Yes, I did seek treatment the last few days, trying to get my ankle as strong and as back to where I feel confident that I can finish off this last third of the season,” James said.

“I won’t be playing the entire game tonight, for sure. I can get out there and run around with the young guys for a little bit and then shut it down at some point to give my body, and my ankle more importantly, another opportunity to rest.”

James also talked about continuing to get the ankle better going into the second half of the season where the Lakers have a chance to make another run if they can get healthy.

“I’m seeking some more treatment tomorrow going into this week, because we have quite a few days this week as well,” LeBron said. “We don’t play until the end of the week. See how that goes. But the most important thing for me is definitely my health, where I’m at right now, where our team is leaning. We’re trending in the right direction. Obviously, with our Laker team, it’s been about health all year. Trying to do what’s best for me for the betterment of the team.”

The Lakers did their best work after the All-Star break last season, developing quick chemistry after the trade deadline to make a run all the way to the Western Conference Finals.

A lot of the same pieces are in place this season, but it will depend on James being healthy and other guys like Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent and Cam Reddish returning for the Lakers to do something similar in the second half.

LeBron James ‘blessed ‘to hold record for most All-Star Games

As LeBron James gets set to play in another All-Star Game, he spoke on how blessed he is to be in this position.

“I’m just humbled and very blessed, obviously,” James said. “I don’t take it for granted, being an All-Star. The fact that I still get to represent this franchise, one, my family, which is most important, my family name on the back of the jersey. That’s very important to me when it comes to acknowledgment and accolades, things of that nature. And also the fans that’s been down with me for the last two decades-plus.

“Anytime I’m able to have an accomplishment, that means a lot to them as well and I try to do it for them because they’ve been on this journey for so long. So it’s pretty cool that I’m still able to do it and do it at this level.”

